CTA pumps brakes on 'Redline Express' train rave

The Chicago Transit Authority put the brakes on what was meant to be Chicago's first-ever train rave Saturday night.

Redline Chicago announced Friday that the CTA canceled their "Redline Express" event "despite months of planning and coordination."

"Since November 2023, we have worked closely with CTA management to bring this unique experience to Chicago. The CTA was fully briefed on our plans, including ticket sales, sound logistics, and security (January 2024), event sponsorships, dates, and security deposits (March 2024), final details, sponsorships, and logistics (April 2024)," Redline said in a statement.

The event would have taken over six carts of the CTA Brown Line for a five-hour live DJ performance by Sock & Buskin.

Redline said at no point did the CTA express concerns about the event. In fact, the CTA has hosted similar rave events in the past, including a multi-train charter in 2001, according to Redline.

Ticket holders were given two options: keep the ticket for Redline's new Train Wreck event or get a full refund within seven business days by emailing info@redlinechi.com.

The new Train Wreck Rave was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday at several locations.