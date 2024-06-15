Man killed, woman critically wounded in shooting on Chicago's NW Side

A man was killed, and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said the victims were inside a vehicle on Cicero Avenue near Wellington Avenue at 2:32 a.m. when someone fired shots from another vehicle.

The victims drove to Community First Hospital where the man, 30, was pronounced dead. The other victim, a 31-year-old woman, was reported in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.