Arrest made in deadly South Side shooting: Darien Mitchell faces multiple charges

An arrest has been made in connection with a South Side shooting that left a man dead earlier this month.

Darien Mitchell, 25, was arrested Wednesday in the 6500 block of S. Lowe Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He's accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old man on the morning of June 9th in the 700 block of W. 66th Place.

The victim has not been identified and further details on the shooting haven't been released.

Mitchell was taken into custody on a slew of charges, listed below:

One felony count first-degree murder

One felony count UUW - weapon - felon possession/use firearm/parole

Issuance of warrant

His detention hearing was scheduled for Friday.