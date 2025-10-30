Boy, 5, hurt after falling from 2nd story window in Chicago

A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday night after falling from a second-story window in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Officers responded to Stroger Hospital around 10:56 p.m. after being notified of the injured child, police said.

A witness told officers the boy had been playing when he lost his balance and fell from a second-story window in the 1700 block of North Mozart Street.

Police said the child sustained minor injuries and was listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital. The fall appears to have been accidental, and no further details were immediately available.