Have a question for Mayor Brandon Johnson? Now's your chance

FOX Chicago is hosting a one-hour town hall with Mayor Brandon Johnson next month and we want your questions.

It's simple, all you have to do is grab your phone, record a quick video with your question and send it to us.

Your question could be answered during our Sept. 8 town hall.

The town hall will be televised at 6 p.m. on FOX 32 and watchable on all of our streaming platforms.

Submit your questions

What you can do:

Tap here to send us your video to askfoxchicago@fox.com.