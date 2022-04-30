Bronzeville fire: Girl, 3, dies after being trapped in apartment fire

A 3-year-old girl died in an apartment fire after suffering from smoke inhalation and burns Saturday morning.

The fire occurred at 606 E. 43rd Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Chicago Fire said the fire broke out in the rear of an apartment building, and the girl was trapped.

She was rescued from the second floor of the building and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

She was pronounced at the hospital.

Chicago Fire said the cause of death was smoke inhalation and burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.