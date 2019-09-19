Buckeye Police searching for missing sisters

article

Police are asking for the public's help to locate two sisters who went missing in Buckeye early Thursday morning.

Buckeye police say 10-year-old Rebecca Cox and her older sister, 12-year-old Rana Cox, went missing from a home near Verrado Heritage Elementary School sometime between 12 a.m. and 6:40 a.m.

Rebecca was last seen wearing the shirt in the picture provided that says, "Braver, Stronger, Faster," on the front, and black jeans. Rana was last seen wearing tan pants, and was carrying a pink, purple spotted backpack.

Police ask if anyone has any information on their whereabouts, to please contact Buckeye Police Department at 623-349-6400.