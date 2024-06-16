Rideshare driver shot, carjacked on Chicago's West Side

A rideshare driver was shot after being forced out of his car in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said a 49-year-old man working for a rideshare service around 9 p.m. when an unidentified male offender got into the back seat of his vehicle.

The offender told the driver to get out while pointing a gun at him. Police said while the victim was getting out of the car, the offender shot him in the leg.

The offender fled the scene in the victim's gray sedan. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.