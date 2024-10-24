Trio charged in West Side armed carjacking

article

Two Chicago men and a woman were charged with stealing a car from a man at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood.

Andy Colon, 23, Meliza Calderon, 23, and James Hampton, 18, were each charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The trio allegedly took a vehicle from a 23-year-old man at gunpoint around 5:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Superior Street. They were arrested less than 30 minutes later.

Calderon, of Des Plaines, was also charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

All three have a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.