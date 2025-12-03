Travelers without Real ID will soon pay $45 fee at TSA checkpoints as deadline nears
CHICAGO - Travelers who show up at the airport without a Real ID will soon face a higher penalty. TSA originally planned to charge an $18 fee for passengers who needed extra identity verification at security checkpoints, but that cost has now more than doubled to $45.
What we know:
At the Real ID Super Site on Clark Street, long lines show many people are trying to get ahead of the change. Officials say the goal is to make sure everyone is prepared before Real ID becomes mandatory for domestic flights in May 2027.
Real ID has been in development for years, part of a nationwide effort to strengthen security and standardize identification requirements across states. While most states already issue Real IDs, many travelers still haven’t made the switch. That means anyone who arrives at the airport without one or without another compliant form of identification could be hit with the updated $45 fee.
TSA says the added cost helps cover the additional screening and verification steps required when passengers don’t have an acceptable ID. The agency is working to spread the word now to avoid confusion and last-minute surprises at airport checkpoints.
The Illinois state secretary said Wednesday it's making it easier for families to get their Real ID, by adding more cashiers to Real ID sites. This included launching a partnership with the Cook County Clerk's Office to help people get the documents they need to get their Real ID.
For those who haven’t upgraded yet, appointments are available at DMVs and at the Real ID Super Site on Clark. Real ID becomes mandatory on May 5, 2027.
What's next:
TSA officials say public outreach will increase throughout 2026 to ensure travelers know about the new fee and the approaching deadline. Airports nationwide are expected to roll out new signage and reminders early next year. Meanwhile, state agencies urge people to upgrade sooner rather than later, warning that wait times are likely to grow as the 2027 deadline gets closer.
The Source: This story contains reporting from Fox 32's Leslie Moreno.