Chicago Public Schools settle $2M abuse case against former gym teacher

A $2 million settlement has been reached in a civil case against a former Chicago Public Schools gym teacher.

Andrew Castro is accused of grooming and sexually abusing three boys, starting in 2018 and ending in 2022.

Andrew Castro | CPD

The alleged assaults began when Castro, a former PE teacher at Federico Garcia Lorca Elementary School, was 31 years old and the victims were 10, 11 and 12 years old.

During the 2017-2018 school year, Castro allegedly searched for vulnerable students during PE class by inquiring about their situations at home and family lives.

"While the criminal case against Mr. Castro is still ongoing, the Chicago Board of Education has taken a wise and necessary step in settling this civil matter," said Patrycja Karlin, of the Karlin Law Firm, LLC.

The attorney said the settlement isn't the end, but it is an important step in the boys' journey toward recovery and healing and what she called the ongoing fight for accountability.

