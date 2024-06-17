Person in critical condition after being rescued from Montrose Beach: CFD

A person was rescued from Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach Monday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said two people were found in the water at the beach.

One of the people made it to shore and the other was underwater. Divers went in to get the victim after they were spotted by a CFD helicopter.

First responders give the victim CPR on the way to Weiss Hospital. The person was listed in critical condition.

Chicago fire officials said everyone should wear flotation gear when on a jet ski or any boat in the water, even if it's close to shore.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.