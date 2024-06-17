Boater reported missing after falling into Chicago's 'Playpen'

A search has been launched for a boater who fell into Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen."

The male, whose age is unknown, fell off a boat into the water around 4:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to police.

The "Playpen" is the nickname for an area north of Navy Pier where boaters anchor. It can be a party scene, with people sometimes jumping or swimming from boat to boat.

