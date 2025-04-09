Chicago River search: Divers find person who fell from bridge

A dive team found a person who reportedly fell into the Chicago River Wednesday morning on the Near South Side.

What we know:

Chicago fire officials said divers were deployed from a helicopter around 7:15 a.m. to search the south branch of the Chicago River near 23rd and Halsted streets

There was a report of someone falling off a bridge and into the water.

The bridge has been closed to traffic as crews investigate the scene. Drivers are advised to use Cermak Road or Loomis Street to navigate the bridge closure.

Just before 8 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department reported the person had been found.

What we don't know:

Very few details have been provided.

The Chicago Fire Department has not released any information about the person who fell into the river or their condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

