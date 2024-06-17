Missing woman located after sailboat capsizes near Winnetka

A woman who went missing after a sailboat capsized near Winnetka was located Monday morning.

Two women in their 50s were sailing on Lake Michigan approximately 2-3 miles offshore around dusk Sunday when their 12-foot sailboat capsized.

One of the women made it to shore at Tower Road Beach after swimming approximately two miles. As soon as she got to shore, around 2 a.m. Monday, she told law enforcement that her friend was missing.

The Winnetka Fire Department and the Coast Guard immediately launched a search and rescue mission out of the Stephan Family Boat Launch at Lloyd Beach. They were using several boats, drones and helicopters in their search.

The missing woman was found about a mile offshore north of Winnetka Monday morning. The Coast Guard transported the victim to Chicago's Montrose Harbor, since it is the closest location the Coast Guard’s 45-foot boat can dock.

The capsized boat was found about 2-3 miles from shore.

Winnetka officials said that the woman who made it to shore was wearing a life preserver and the missing woman was reportedly wearing one, as well.

Officials said the women were sailing out of Evanston.

The Coast Guard was also searching for a man who went missing after falling in the lake at Chicago's Playpen Saturday afternoon.