Bucks County man charged after dog found dead, burned on grill, police say

A man is being held on $1 million bail after authorities say his dog was found dead on a grill burned beyond recognition at his home in Northampton Township.

Police were called to the home on Holly Knoll Drive on April 30 around 7:15 a.m. for a report of a fire pit and couch on fire in the front yard.

Nikolay Lukyanchikov (Northampton Township Police Department)

According to police, they found the homeowner Nikolay Lukyanchikov sitting on a bench near the fire and found a firearm on a bench.

Once the fire was under control, police found an unknown animal badly burned and charred on top of a small metal charcoal grill, police say. It was later learned the animal was Lukyanchikov's dog.

He is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and related charges.

