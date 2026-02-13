Aurora braces for 2nd student walkout days after confrontations between police, teens

The Brief Aurora officials are preparing for another student walkout Friday after more than 1,500 students protested ICE’s presence earlier this week. That protest escalated when some students entered traffic, leading to arrests and injuries to both teens and police officers, according to authorities. Families and activists dispute police accounts and are planning a downtown protest demanding charges be dropped.



Aurora officials are bracing for another school walkout Friday after a tense confrontation earlier this week between students and police during protests against federal immigration agents.

What we know:

Aurora Mayor John Laesch said the city is preparing for the anticipated walkout after more than 1,500 students across Aurora left school on Monday to protest the presence of ICE in the community.

"Monday’s protest escalated after a small number of individuals chose to walk in traffic and throw water bottles at police vehicles. Peaceful protest is protected under the First Amendment; however, unlawful behavior that endangers public safety carries consequences," Laesch said in a statement.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were responding to coordinated walkouts citywide when they encountered what they described as dangerous conditions in traffic. Three teens were arrested on charges that include obstructing and resisting officers.

Police said one teen is also accused of punching an officer, causing them to be hospitalized for a head injury requiring six staples. Police said several other officers were hurt in the skirmish and required medical care.

The confrontation drew criticism from some families and community members. A mother and her 15-year-old son, Yuviel Perez Soto, who is a student at East Aurora High School said the teen was tackled by officers while taking part in what they described as a peaceful protest. The family said the teen was taken to a hospital to be treated for bruises and head injuries.

Police dispute that account, saying officers intervened after students entered traffic and fights broke out. Perez Soto told Fox Chicago he was charged with improper walking in the roadway and said he was knocked unconscious during the arrest.

"In that moment, he grabbed me by the sweater and spun me around. Some officer came out of nowhere and tackled me to the ground. They put all their weight on me and I couldn't breathe. I woke up, and they grabbed me and put me back in the van," Perez Soto said.

What's next:

A protest is scheduled in downtown Aurora for 11 a.m. on Friday with activists demanding that charges be dropped against the three teens.