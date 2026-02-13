Chicago man charged months after West Side shooting

article

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged in a December shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood. Prosecutors say Fabian Wells shot a man twice in the chest before fleeing the scene. Wells was arrested Wednesday and faces a detention hearing Friday.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting last December in the Lawndale neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 near 21st Street and Kildare Avenue. Police said 34-year-old Fabian Wells approached a man on the sidewalk and shot him twice in the chest before running off.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Wells was arrested Wednesday near Dearborn and Federal streets. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Wells has been arrested in Chicago five times since 2014, most recently in 2021 on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

What's next:

A detention hearing has been scheduled for Wells on Friday.