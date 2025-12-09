Man shot twice in chest on Chicago's West Side, police say

The Brief A 43-year-old man was shot while standing near a sidewalk Monday night. The shooter walked up, opened fire, and ran off. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.



A 43-year-old man was seriously wounded Monday night when someone walked up and shot him on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Kildare Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was standing near the sidewalk when another man approached, pulled out a gun, and fired before running off.

The victim was hit twice in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.