Man shot twice in chest on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 43-year-old man was seriously wounded Monday night when someone walked up and shot him on Chicago’s West Side.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Kildare Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The man was standing near the sidewalk when another man approached, pulled out a gun, and fired before running off.
The victim was hit twice in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.