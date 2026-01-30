Chicago man sentenced to 65 years for 2021 Chinatown murder: prosecutors

The Brief Alphonso Joyner, 27, was sentenced to 65 years in prison for the 2021 murder of 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse in Chicago’s Chinatown, prosecutors said. Tse was shot 26 times with a ghost gun near an elementary school after Joyner opened fire from a car and continued shooting after exiting the vehicle. Community-provided surveillance video helped police quickly arrest Joyner, whose killing deeply shook the Chinatown neighborhood.



A man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the 2021 shooting death of Woom Sing Tse, 71, in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

Alphonso Joyner, 27, was sentenced to 65 years after being found guilty of murder in October after he shot and killed Woom Sing Tse, 71, in December 2021 in Chinatown, prosecutors said.

The backstory:

On Dec. 7, 2021, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m., just steps away from an elementary school. The crime left the Chinatown neighborhood shaken.

Police said Joyner was behind the wheel of a car that pulled up to the 200 block of W. 23rd Street. Tse was walking on the sidewalk when Joyner allegedly opened fire on him from the driver's seat. Police said Joyner then got out of the vehicle and fired several more shots into Tse's body, killing him. Officials say Joyner fired a ghost gun with an extended magazine at the victim a total of 26 times.

Tse was a former restaurant owner, beloved in the community, who had apparently just walked to the store to buy a newspaper when he was gunned down.

Alphonso Joyner and Woom Sing Tse (Fox 32)

"He was a man who came to this country just with a few dollars in his pocket and through hard work and a determined spirit, achieved the American dream. Mr. Tse built their home and provided for his family. He was a father, a husband, a grandfather, a man of the community, a Chicagoan," said Police Superintendent David Brown.

Brown credits the Chinatown community for Joyner's quick arrest, which was his fifth arrest. Two of the arrests were for gun offenses.

Within minutes of the shooting, the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce provided 9th District police with the surveillance video that led to police to be able to track Joyner's vehicle to the Kennedy expressway, where they were able to catch him in slow traffic. Officials recovered the firearm from Joyner's car.

What they're saying:

"This senseless act of violence robbed Woom Sing Tse’s family of a beloved and doting grandfather, and it traumatized the entire Chinatown community. While today’s guilty verdict cannot erase the pain and grief of Tse’s loved ones, we hope this outcome provides some comfort in knowing that justice has been served," Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke said.