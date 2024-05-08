Bud Light sales still suffering in US a year after controversy

Anheuser-Busch InBev's Bud Light brand has still not recovered in the U.S. more than a year since the beverage giant's controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney sparked a boycott of the beer.

In its first-quarter earnings released Wednesday, A-B reported a 2.6% increase in revenue globally, but a 9.1% decrease in America. Sales to retailers in the U.S. were down 13.7%, primarily driven by a drop in Bud Light volume, the company said.

Sales to wholesalers in the U.S. market were also down by 10.1%, and the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped by 19.7%.

Total volumes globally were down 0.6% in the quarter, with A-B's beer volumes down by 1.3%, but non-beer volumes were up by 3.5%.

Sales of Bud Light began to tumble in the U.S. in April 2023, not long after the brand created and sent custom beer cans to Mulvaney to mark "365 days of girlhood."

That move and comments from Bud Light's marketing vice president at the time, Alissa Heinerscheid, who said she wanted to update the "fratty" and "out-of-touch" brand, sparked calls from conservative influencers and celebrities to shun the brand, and a boycott took hold.

Bud Light was toppled from its long reign as the bestselling beer in the U.S. last year, losing the title to Constellation Brand's Modela Especial.

A-B has worked to rehabilitate Bud Light's image since the boycott, with limited success.

In recent months, the company announced new partnerships with UFC and the Olympics and released Super Bowl ads focused on patriotism and humor.

