Bloomingdale CNA charged with sexually assaulting disabled patient: authorities

The Brief Miguel Palacios, 26, a CNA at Alden Village in Bloomingdale, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint. Authorities say he allegedly assaulted a non-verbal patient with severe disabilities Tuesday night; the incident was discovered by another employee. Palacios is scheduled to appear in court March 23.



A certified nursing assistant at a rehabilitation center has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a patient with disabilities, according to the DuPgae County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Miguel Palacios, 26, of Harvey, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one felony count of unlawful restraint.

According to police, Bloomingdale police were dispatched to Alden Village, located at 267 E. Lake Street, around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a call of a sexual assault in progress.

Miguel Palacios, 26, Bloomingdale (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

An investigation revealed that Palacios, a CNA at the facility, allegedly sexually assaulted a non-verbal man with intellectual and physical disabilities, including quadriplegia, while the victim was in his bed. The assault was allegedly discovered when another employee heard noises coming from the room and went to check on the resident, according to authorities.

What they're saying:

"The allegations in this case are extremely disturbing," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Sexual crimes are, by their very nature, among the worst of crimes, leaving victims to suffer not only at the time of the assault but for many years to come. Instead of providing care and comfort to the victim, as he was entrusted to do, it is alleged that Mr. Palacios sexually assaulted him. I want to stress however, that the allegations against Mr. Palacios rest squarely on his shoulders and are not indicative of the staff at Alden Village who tend to the residents’ needs with professionalism and kindness day in and day out."

"The relationship between medical care professionals and patients is imperative and the safety of patients is the ultimate objective. We have great sadness for the victim and his family," Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese said.

What's next:

Palacios’ next scheduled court appearance is scheduled for March 23.