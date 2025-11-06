Buffalo Grove crash: Woman killed when struck by two vehicles, police say

The Brief A 74-year-old woman died after being struck by two vehicles Wednesday in Buffalo Grove. The crash happened on Arlington Heights Road south of Dundee Road near Plaza Verde. Both drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with police.



A 74-year-old pedestrian was killed Wednesday when she was hit by two vehicles in Buffalo Grove, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on southbound Arlington Heights Road, just south of Dundee Road, near the entrance to the Plaza Verde shopping center, according to the Buffalo Grove Police Department.

Arlington Heights Police and paramedics were first on scene and attempted lifesaving measures. The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Both drivers involved stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, police said. Arlington Heights Road was closed for about four hours between Dundee Road and University Drive while police investigated.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the woman’s name. Police have also not said what exactly caused the crash.

What's next:

No citations or charges have been filed at this time.

Buffalo Grove PD's Traffic Unit and the Major Crash Assistance Team are handling the investigation.