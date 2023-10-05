Burglary suspect charged after police chase in Elmhurst

A teen who was wanted for allegedly burglarizing cars was charged after a police chase through west suburban Elmhurst.

On Monday, home surveillance video captured at least two males exit a Porsche SUV around 6:30 a.m. and begin pulling on door handles of three vehicles parked in residential driveways in the 500 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Elmhurst police.

One suspect was seen getting into an SUV parked in a driveway. He used the remote door opener to open the home's garage door before entering another vehicle inside. Shortly after, the suspects ran back to the Porsche and fled the scene, police said.

After investigation, officers learned the Porsche was stolen earlier overnight in Lombard. The owner was unaware and had not reported it stolen to police. Investigators determined that a black Nissan Maxima with dealer license plates was suspected of being involved in the theft of the Porsche. The Nissan was a stolen vehicle out of Chicago.

The next morning, Wood Dale police tried to pull over the Nissan Maxima but the car fled from officers onto Lake Street, according to Elmhurst police. A Villa Park police officer deployed stop sticks west of Illinois Route 83. The Nissan drove eastbound on Lake Street to northbound Illinois Route 83 and came to a stop on the ramp as five males dressed in all black exited the car and fled in all directions, police said.

Elmhurst police and other agencies searched the scene with the help of police K9s and drones. Two suspects were arrested by Elmhurst Police near the highway ramps.

Police said a 17-year-old boy that was arrested was the same suspect that committed a burglary to a vehicle on Gladys Avenue. He was charged with residential burglary and burglary to a motor vehicle.

He was denied pre-trial release. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.