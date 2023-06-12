Cook County woman charged with abusing long-term care patient in Elgin

A Calumet City woman who works as a caretaker is accused of abusing a long-term care patient in Elgin.

Lauren D. Carroll, 38, is facing multiple charges, including abuse or neglect of a long-term care facility resident, official misconduct, and battery.

On May 3, 2023, Illinois State Police say they opened an investigation into a Certified Nursing Assistant after allegations surfaced of resident abuse and battery at the Elgin Mental Health Center.

The alleged incident happened on April 30, according to police.

Lauren D. Carroll | ISP

Following a thorough investigation, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office approved charges against Carroll on June 9. Her bond was set at $10,000.

On June 12, police say Carroll turned herself in to the Kane County Sheriff's Office. She posted bond and awaits her next court date.

No further information was immediately available.