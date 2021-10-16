Domestic violence suspect taken into custody after hours-long standoff in Calumet City

A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody in Calumet City on Saturday night after a nine-hour standoff.

Calumet City Police arrived at the home on Madison around 9:30 a.m. and found a 44-year-old woman who'd been cut by glass on her wrist and foot. She told police the injuries were the result of a domestic disturbance between herself and a 43-year-old man.

Police said that they tried to make contact with the man, who barricaded himself in a bedroom and opened fire at officers. They fired back. No one was hurt.

Over the next several hours, the man opened fire again.

The South Suburban Emergency Response Team broke into the home at about 7 p.m. and took the man into custody. They also found a gun.

Criminal charges are pending.






