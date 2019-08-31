Car hits bus stop on Northwest Side, one killed and 4 injured

article

A man is in custody after he crashed into a building, killing a woman and wounding four others inside, Saturday in Kelvin Park on the Northwest Side.

The group was inside a commercial business about 3:41 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue, when a 34-year-old man struck the building, Chicago police said. He was eastbound in the left lane on Fullerton Avenue when he lost control, went over the sidewalk and struck the building.

An 81-year-old woman was pinned underneath his vehicle and was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released her identity or details about her death.

A man, 60, was also taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition with a leg injury, police said.

Two women, 64 and 82, were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The older woman had a broken leg, and the younger woman had leg injuries. Both their conditions were stabilized.

A 76-year-old woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston with a leg injury, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

The driver of the vehicle was treated and released from Community First Medical Center, police said. He was taken into custody, and Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.