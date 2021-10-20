Suburban caregiver charged with forging elderly couple's checks, using their debit card

article

A suburban woman has been charged with ripping off an elderly couple she was supposed to be helping.

Orland Park Police said that Shantae White, 35, of Calumet City, had worked for several months for the couple.

During that time, police said, she forged several checks from their bank account. Detectives said she also made numerous online purchases using their debit card.

In total, police said she stole more than $4,000.

White is charged with forgery and was in court in Bridgeview on Wednesday, where she was issued a $25,000 bond.

