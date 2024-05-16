Beloved Glenview teen killed in car crash to be laid to rest today

The crash scene on Lake Avenue in Glenview is a place of grief and love for Marko Niketic.

Drivers stopped their cars to pay their respects, while his funeral was held at St. Sava Monastery in Libertyville.

Before the services, funeral cars passed the memorial on the way toward the Nicketic home.

Marko Niketic, 17, was adored by classmates at Glenbrook South High School and active in his church, Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral.

Hundreds attended a memorial service for him at the scene. The crash happened Sunday night when a dark Mustang slammed into his silver Mercedes, killing him. His passenger and two occupants in the other car were hurt. Police are still investigating.

Marko was a mentor for youth and well liked by his classmates.

Venerable Darko Spasojevich, the priest at Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral said Marko always smiled and was gifted with an energy about him that brought together children of all ages. They plan to fix the fence that was damaged in the crash.

Police said they’ve gathered evidence and conducted witness interviews. They also consulted with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office about possible charges.