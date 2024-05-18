4 injured in wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive in South Shore

A crash on Lake Shore Drive in South Shore left four people injured, two critically, early Saturday morning.

Police said a 36-year-old man was driving northbound in the southbound lanes near 69th Street just after midnight when he struck another vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police said a woman was driving the car that was struck, but her age was unknown.

Two female passengers in the victim's car suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Trinity Hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. The Major Accident Unit is investigating.