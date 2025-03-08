Chicago area man tried to groom 13-year-old girl, police say

A 29-year-old Carol Stream man was arrested after alleged suspicious behavior with a 13-year-old girl.

Police said Dil K. Rai, was charged with indecent solicitation of a child – aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child through the internet, and grooming.

Report leads to investigation

What we know:

The investigation into Rai began with a concerned citizen contacting Carol Stream police in November of 2024 after witnessing suspicious behavior between a man and a 13-year-old girl, police said.

The citizen, who was familiar with the man, said the girl accompanying him was not a relative.

Carol Stream police launched an investigation with the DuPage County Child Advocacy Center. After multiple interviews and a review of evidence, investigators presented their findings to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, which approved the charges against Rai.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if Rai would be held in police custody.

What they're saying:

Carol Stream police commended the citizen who initially reported the alleged behavior that led to Rai's arrest.

"The Carol Stream Police Department commends the vigilance of the concerned citizen whose quick action allowed us to intervene and thoroughly investigate this disturbing incident," said Brian Cluever, deputy chief of police. "This case underscores the importance of community awareness and collaboration with law enforcement in safeguarding children.

We remain committed to protecting our community, especially our most vulnerable members, and will continue to work closely with our partners at the DuPage County Child Advocacy Center and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office to ensure justice is served."