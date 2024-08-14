Former Carol Stream man learns sentence after firing shots at vehicle with ex-girlfriend inside

article

A former Carol Stream man has been sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for firing shots at a car occupied by his ex-girlfriend and another person in 2022.

Dejonte Banks, 27, entered a plea of guilty to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm on May 14, 2024.

At about 9:11 p.m. on May 4, 2022, Wheaton police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the 700 block of North Wheaton Avenue.

While investigating, detectives learned that Park's ex-girlfriend and another person were inside a vehicle and driving southbound on Schmale Road. Parks then pulled up next to them and displayed a gun. The victims continued driving, prosecutors said.

Parks followed them to Wheaton Avenue, where he fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking it once in the driver's side wheel well.

After firing shots, Parks fled the scene and was taken into custody from his home the next day.

"The complete and utter disregard for public safety Mr. Parks displayed by opening fire at an occupied vehicle is alarming," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "His actions put not only the occupants of the vehicle at great risk, but also put an entire residential neighborhood in danger. Thankfully, no one in the vehicle was harmed, and no stray bullets found their way into a home or struck an innocent pedestrian. This type of behavior will most certainly not be tolerated in DuPage County and, for his actions, Mr. Parks now finds himself facing a seven-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections."

Parks will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He will receive credit for time served in the DuPage County Jail from May 5, 2022 through Aug. 14, 2024.