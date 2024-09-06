Chicago alderperson calls for removal of police officer who allegedly slashed tires

Some Humboldt Park-area public officials want the Chicago Police Department to take stronger action against former Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves for allegedly slashing the tires of a civilian's car while in uniform.

CPD says both officers have been stripped of police powers for now—Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves has been demoted to his previous rank of captain, in connection with the incident that occurred June 7 during the Puerto Rican Day Parade in Humboldt Park.

Nieves turned himself in to authorities on Thursday. Alderperson Jessie Fuentes (26th Ward) says she's calling on more action from CPD—she wants Nieves moved out of that district and away from the neighborhood.

"I'm calling for the removal of his position in Area 3," Fuentes said. "It would be harmful to have him return to the same community area that he's caused harm. He had a moral obligation to set an example, and he didn't. His actions were unprofessional and harmful to our community."

Fuentes stopped short of calling for Superintendent Larry Snelling to recommend Nieves' firing, but says she might have that conversation pending the results of the investigation.

Fuentes says she doesn't know the specifics of why Nieves allegedly slashed a resident's tires.

"We don't have the particulars on what caused Deputy Chief Nieves to slash tires in Humboldt Park," Fuentes said. "But let's take worst-case scenario, say there was a criminal offense, you don't respond to a criminal offense with another criminal offense."

Both Nieves and 26-year-old police officer Jacob Geis face misdemeanor charges of damage to property.

The area's state representative Lilian Jimenes and Cook County Commissioner Anthony Quezada echoed Fuentes' calls for Nieves' removal.