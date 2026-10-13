Lawsuits against Chicago Archdiocese allege sexual abuse at former South Side parish

The Brief Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge plans to announce the first of several lawsuits against the Archdiocese of Chicago. The lawsuits allege decades of sexual abuse by priests assigned to the former Holy Angels parish. Attorneys say the cases will focus on institutional accountability and the long-term impact on Black South Side communities.



A Chicago law firm is set to announce lawsuits Tuesday alleging decades of child sexual abuse by priests assigned to a former South Side parish.

Chicago Archdiocese sex abuse lawsuits

Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge said it will hold a news conference to announce the first of what it describes as many lawsuits against the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The lawsuits allege that minors were abused between 1969 and 2002 by priests assigned to the parish formerly known as Holy Angels. The priests named by the firm include:

Fr. George Clements

Fr. Paul Smith

Fr. John Calicott

Fr. Kenneth Brigham

What they're saying:

The firm said the lawsuits are being filed on behalf of survivors, many of whom are Black.

"At the heart of this case is an absolute truth: these children were failed by an institution that should have protected them," the firm said in an email to FOX Chicago.

The litigation focuses on allegations involving Catholic priests in predominantly Black and historically underserved South Side communities.

"Attorneys for the survivors emphasize that this lawsuit goes far beyond individual wrongdoing, directly confronting an institution entrusted with the safety of children that deliberately and systematically failed in its duty," the email read. "These filings represent the next step in a concentrated effort to uncover more facts, demand justice, and drive an unrelenting pursuit of truth and institutional accountability."

The other side:

In a statement, the Archdiocese said it "does not comment on lawsuits."

What's next:

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge office in Chicago.

Attorneys representing the survivors are expected to discuss the allegations, the lawsuits and their call for institutional accountability.