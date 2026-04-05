Chicago-area man sentenced after repeated failure to appear in gun case

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The Brief A Ford Heights man was arrested again for failing to appear in court on a gun case. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year in prison. He also faces a pending retail theft case.



A Ford Heights man has been sentenced after being arrested again for failing to appear in court on a weapons case.

What we know:

Members of a fugitive task force took 26-year-old Deandre Guy into custody April 2 at a residence in the 1400 block of Deer Creek Lane, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Guy had an active warrant issued March 30 for failing to appear in court on a 2024 aggravated unlawful use of a weapon case, and had previously been arrested in February for missing a court date in the same case. He also had an outstanding warrant related to a retail theft charge.

Guy appeared in court April 3, where he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He was also ordered held in Cook County Jail on the pending retail theft case.