Chicago-area tow truck driver charged in stolen vehicle scrapping scheme

A Chicago Ridge man faces multiple felony charges after investigators said he sold stolen vehicles for scrap using a tow truck and false paperwork.

What we know:

Illinois State Police said 36-year-old Saeed E. Mustafa was taken into custody on Feb. 27 following an investigation that began earlier this month when a driver reported their vehicle stolen from the Bishop Ford Freeway near Beaubien Woods. The vehicle had been left at the scene of a crash while the driver contacted a private towing company, but it was gone when the tow truck arrived.

Investigators determined a tow truck driven by Mustafa was in the area and removed the vehicle without authorization, police said. Authorities alleged Mustafa transported the vehicle to a junk car business and falsely claimed he had legal authority to sell it.

Further investigation revealed Mustafa had recently sold multiple vehicles to the same junk car company in exchange for cash, according to police. Troopers later determined several of those vehicles had been reported stolen in Chicago and Indiana.

Mustafa was arrested after troopers located his tow truck on Interstate 94 and conducted a traffic stop. He was charged with six counts of conspiracy to receive, possess or sell a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.

Mustafa was being held in custody pending his first court appearance.