Chicago City Council moves toward ban on hemp sales

A Chicago City Council committee voted to advance a ban on some hemp sales in the city during a meeting on Wednesday.

If approved by the full council, the citywide ban would shut down the sale of hemp-derived products that contain chemical compounds found in cannabis, unless they're sold by licensed cannabis dispensaries.

The local ban would come before a federal ban goes into effect in November of next year.

What we know:

The Committee on License and Consumer Protection voted 10-6 on an ordinance to ban hemp sales, which will need approval from the full City Council to become law.

Ald. Marty Quinn (13th Ward) brought the ordinance for a vote after he banned hemp sales in his own ward earlier this year.

If fully approved, the ordinance would ban the sale of cannabis-infused hemp products in the city. It comes ahead of a federal hemp ban that will take effect next November.

The Illinois Healthy Alternatives Association has pushed back against the ban proposal, which said they understand the importance of implementing responsible regulations, but it is opposed to sweeping legislation.

Quinn told Fox 32 that the ban likely won't be brought up for a vote during the next full City Council meeting on Dec. 10. He said it won't come up until he knows that he has 26 votes needed to pass it.