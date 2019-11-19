Chicago college student accused of writing computer script to help spread ISIS propaganda

article

A Chicago college student is accused of trying to make it easier for Islamic State propaganda to be spread online.

Thomas Osadzinksi, 20, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of attempting to privovide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

The DePaul University student allegedly designed computer script to make ISIS propaganda more conveniently accessed and disseminated by users on a social media platform, prosecutors said.

The script would automatically copy and preserve ISIS media postings in an organized format, thwarting social media efforts to remove the propaganda, prosecutors said.

Earlier this year, he allegedly shared his script and instructions on how to use it with individuals he believed to be ISIS supporters, prosecutors said. Those individuals were actually covert FBI employees and a person working with law enforcement confidentially.

He was ordered held without bond, and his next court date was set for Friday.

Associated Press contributed to this report.