Chicago Columbus Day Parade brings road closures downtown

The Brief Chicago’s 74th Annual Columbus Day Parade begins at noon Monday in the Loop. The route moves to Dearborn Street because of ongoing construction on State Street. Drivers should expect closures and heavy delays near the parade route and Rush Street.



Chicago’s Loop will be busy Monday as the annual Columbus Day Parade returns with a new route and several traffic closures.

Columbus Day in Chicago

The 74th Annual Columbus Day Parade celebrates Italian American Heritage Month. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Wacker Drive and Dearborn Street.

The parade is expected to step off at noon and continue south on Dearborn Street to Van Buren Street.

The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans organizes the parade.

This year’s grand marshals include actor Tony Danza, original Foreigner lead singer Lou Gramm and Cristiana Dell’Anna, who starred in the film "Cabrini."

The parade will also recognize Campania as the 2026 Region of Honor.

Traffic closures

The parade route has moved to Dearborn Street because of ongoing construction on State Street.

Dearborn Street will be closed from Wacker Drive to Jackson Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Full intersection closures are expected at Wacker Drive and Dearborn Street and Washington Street and Dearborn Street beginning at 11 a.m.

Drivers should also expect heavy delays and lane closures on Wacker Drive as crews prepare for the parade.

What's next:

The parade is expected to wrap up around 2 p.m. A post-parade reception will bring additional closures on Rush Street near Cedar Street.