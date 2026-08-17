Chicago concealed carry holder charged after man shot during argument
CHICAGO - A Chicago concealed carry license holder was arrested minutes after police say he shot a 42-year-old man during an argument on the Southwest Side last week.
What we know:
Police said Ricardo Martinez, 41, of the Pilsen neighborhood, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery by discharging a firearm.
Ricardo Martinez | CPD
The shooting happened around 7:13 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of West 53rd Street in Garfield Ridge.
According to police, the 42-year-old victim was arguing with Martinez and a woman who were inside a vehicle.
Police said the victim approached the vehicle, and Martinez got out and pulled a gun before firing, hitting the victim in the abdomen.
The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.
Martinez was arrested about 10 minutes later, at 7:24 p.m. Police said he had a valid concealed carry license and FOID card, and that a gun was recovered at the scene.
Police noted Martinez was cooperating with investigators and was taken in for questioning before being charged.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what led to the argument.
What's next:
Martinez was due in court Monday for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.