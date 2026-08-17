Chicago concealed carry holder charged after man shot during argument

The Brief A 41-year-old Chicago man has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly shooting a man during an argument. Ricardo Martinez was arrested 10 minutes after the shooting in Garfield Ridge. Police said Martinez had a valid CCL and FOID card, and a gun was recovered at the scene.



A Chicago concealed carry license holder was arrested minutes after police say he shot a 42-year-old man during an argument on the Southwest Side last week.

What we know:

Police said Ricardo Martinez, 41, of the Pilsen neighborhood, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery by discharging a firearm.

Ricardo Martinez | CPD

The shooting happened around 7:13 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of West 53rd Street in Garfield Ridge.

According to police, the 42-year-old victim was arguing with Martinez and a woman who were inside a vehicle.

Police said the victim approached the vehicle, and Martinez got out and pulled a gun before firing, hitting the victim in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

Martinez was arrested about 10 minutes later, at 7:24 p.m. Police said he had a valid concealed carry license and FOID card, and that a gun was recovered at the scene.

Police noted Martinez was cooperating with investigators and was taken in for questioning before being charged.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the argument.

What's next:

Martinez was due in court Monday for a detention hearing.