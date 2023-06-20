Chicago cops injured after squad car collides with Honda SUV: police

Two Chicago police officers were injured when their squad car was struck by another vehicle Tuesday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., police say the marked squad car had its emergency lights on and was heading westbound on Addison when they were struck at the intersection with Narragansett by a Honda SUV.

The two officers were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

No citations were given to the driver of the Honda, police said.