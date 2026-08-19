Chicago crime: 9 shot, 1 fatally overnight; woman killed, man wounded in stabbing

The Brief Nine people were shot in seven separate incidents across Chicago from Tuesday evening into Wednesday. A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Little Village, while several other teenagers were among those wounded. Two people were also stabbed in a Little Village home late Tuesday, including a woman who died at the scene.



Nine people were shot, one fatally, and two people were stabbed, one fatally, in separate incidents across Chicago from Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Violent Chicago night

At about 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 13-year-old boy was shot in the left leg while inside a home in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue in Englewood, police said. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Around 8:23 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 11700 block of South Normal Avenue in West Pullman. Police said the boy was outside when several males got out of a light-colored vehicle and opened fire before driving away. The teen was shot in the left forearm and grazed in the stomach. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

About 20 minutes later, at 8:43 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the 7300 block of South Blackstone Avenue in Grand Crossing. Police said the man was outside when he got into an argument with another man. The argument became physical, and the other man pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the left arm. The 27-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

At about 9:29 p.m., three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of South Central Avenue in Austin. Police said an 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys were outside when a dark-colored sedan drove past and someone inside opened fire.

The 18-year-old was shot in the right side of his body, while one of the 16-year-olds was shot multiple times. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The second 16-year-old suffered a graze wound to his right arm and declined medical treatment, police said.

Around 10:16 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot in the 13200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue in Golden Gate. Police said the teen was standing outside when he heard a loud noise and then felt pain. He had gunshot wounds to both legs and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Teen killed in Little Village shooting

At about 11:11 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the 2600 block of South Hamlin Avenue on the city's Southwest Side.

Police said the teen was standing outside when a vehicle drove past and someone inside fired at him. He was shot in the head and chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police later said the boy died at the hospital.

Woman killed, man wounded in stabbing

Less than 30 minutes later, around 11:35 p.m., police responded to a stabbing in a home in the 2500 block of South Christiana Avenue in Little Village.

A woman was found unresponsive inside the home with multiple puncture wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 59-year-old man was also found with multiple cuts to his body. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Shooting continues after midnight

At about 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the left foot in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue in South Deering, according to police.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. Police said the girl was unable to provide details about what happened.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating the incidents.