Chicago crime: Boy found shot to death on South Side, police say

The Brief A boy was found shot to death Wednesday morning on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the juvenile victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest. No arrests have been made as Area One detectives investigate.



A boy was found shot to death Wednesday morning on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

Police said a male juvenile was found around 7:59 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

Officers discovered him outside with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the boy’s name, age, or any details about what may have led to the shooting.

What's next:

Nobody was reported in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.