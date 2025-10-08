Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Boy found shot to death on South Side, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  October 8, 2025 11:08am CDT
Washington Park
FOX 32 Chicago
Boy found fatally shot in Chicago, police say

Boy found fatally shot in Chicago, police say

A boy was found shot to death Wednesday morning on Chicago’s South Side.

The Brief

    • A boy was found shot to death Wednesday morning on Chicago’s South Side.
    • Police said the juvenile victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest.
    • No arrests have been made as Area One detectives investigate.

CHICAGO - A boy was found shot to death Wednesday morning on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

Police said a male juvenile was found around 7:59 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

Officers discovered him outside with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the boy’s name, age, or any details about what may have led to the shooting.

What's next:

Nobody was reported in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Washington ParkCrime and Public SafetyNews