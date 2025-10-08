Chicago crime: Boy found shot to death on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A boy was found shot to death Wednesday morning on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.
What we know:
Police said a male juvenile was found around 7:59 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.
Officers discovered him outside with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the boy’s name, age, or any details about what may have led to the shooting.
What's next:
Nobody was reported in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.