Chicago crime: Man shot while driving in Bronzeville crashes into parked car

A man is in critical condition after he was shot while driving in Bronzeville early Sunday morning.

Police say a 33-year-old man was driving in the 4000 block of South Wabash when he heard gunfire around 12:39 a.m.

When the victim realized he'd been shot, he lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked car.

Officers responded and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say a handgun was recovered at the scene. No arrests have been reported as detectives investigate.