Chicago crime: Man shot while driving in Bronzeville crashes into parked car

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Bronzeville
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after he was shot while driving in Bronzeville early Sunday morning. 

Police say a 33-year-old man was driving in the 4000 block of South Wabash when he heard gunfire around 12:39 a.m. 

When the victim realized he'd been shot, he lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked car. 

Officers responded and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

Police say a handgun was recovered at the scene. No arrests have been reported as detectives investigate. 