Morgan Park home searched in connection with Officer Luis Huesca's murder

A large police presence remained at a Morgan Park home late Friday night in connection with the investigation into off-duty Officer Luis Huesca’s murder last weekend.

Neighbors told FOX 32 Chicago that hours earlier, one person had been taken out of the home in handcuffs; however, police confirm the suspect responsible for killing Huesca is still at large.

By 9:30 p.m., police had been at the home, located near 108th and Hale Street, for roughly nine hours, according to neighbors.

Police have not confirmed their response is connected to Huesca’s murder investigation but radio transmission indicates it was.

"This is gonna be in relation to the off-duty P.O. incident from last Saturday," an officer says in police scanner audio.

"Ok, and you’re on the scene there now?" a dispatcher asks.

"Correct, yeah there’s officers on scene," the officer responds.

Video from the scene shows both uniformed and undercover Chicago police officers collecting evidence from the home.

Neighbors said police first arrived there around 12:30 p.m. and within a couple hours, one man was taken into custody.

Police would only confirm they were conducting a follow-up investigation in the area but wouldn't offer additional details.

By late afternoon, a command center arrived, and police established a perimeter.

One neighbor shares what he saw:

"One [officer] walked up, approached the front door, everyone else surrounded the home. They all knew where they were going to go when they got to the house," said Kenneth Cain, who lives nearby. "Within an hour or so, saw them walk one gentleman out with handcuffs, there were a few other people in the home, they left shortly thereafter. Constant patrolling of the house and going into the garage. Just the amount of officers, I would say there had to be upwards of 15 officers when it all took place."

Officer Huesca, a six-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, who worked for the 5th District was arriving home from his shift around 3 a.m. Sunday when he was ambushed.

Sources told FOX 32 that Officer Huesca was struck nearly 20 times by gunfire and the murder weapon used is believed to have a "switch" attached, making it an automatic weapon.

When Huesca was found outside of his Gage Park home, his badge and service weapon were missing.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance video of the person believed to be responsible for Huesca’s murder. As of Friday night, police tell FOX 32 Chicago that Huesca’s killer is still on the run.

Police have not yet disclosed information about the person who neighbors say was taken into custody Friday afternoon, and how it is connected.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.