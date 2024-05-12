Hundreds gather at Chicago beaches on Mother's Day despite swimming still being prohibited

One of the best places to spend time relaxing, especially on Mother's Day, is the Chicago lakefront.

Hundreds took advantage of the nice weather on Sunday before the cooler weather returns, visiting the beach for the first time this year.

From Ohio Beach to North Avenue, Chicagoans hit the sand and some even took to the water.

Still, no matter how warm it gets outside, the Chicago Park District said now isn't the time to try your swim moves.

Swimming isn't allowed until May 24th, starting at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Chicago beaches open for the summer this month

Leslie Quinones is a mother of four – all of her children are under the age of 5, and she has one more on the way.

She said at times, it can be a bit chaotic.

"Getting the kids ready, feeding them, taking them to school. Especially having them, like, all back to back. My oldest is five. So we, we go through a lot in a day just being home, especially when you're a stay-at-home mom," Quinones said.

Some mothers don't stay at home, but almost did on Sunday to receive five-star treatment from their loved ones.

"I woke up to breakfast in bed… Just enjoying the day, you know?" one mother said.

The official start of the beach season runs from the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Lifeguards are only on-duty during the beach season.