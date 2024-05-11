Chicago beaches open for the summer this month
CHICAGO - Summer is almost here, and the beaches are opening back up.
The Chicago Park District said the city's beaches will be open for the season beginning Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m. The park district said swimming is not permitted until then.
There are 26 miles of open and free lakefront for the enjoyment of Chicago residents and visitors. The beach season runs from the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Lifeguards are only on duty during beach season, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Beach Rules
The park district has a complete list of rules to follow while at city-run beaches this summer.
- Swim only when lifeguards are on duty.
- Swim only in designated swim areas.
- Do not swim if the flag is red.
- Follow lifeguards’ instructions.
- Only Coast Guard-approved personal flotation devices (PFDs) are permitted. Children wearing PFDs should have an adult with them in the water.
- No smoking.
- No alcohol.
- No dogs on the beach.
- Do not feed birds or wildlife.
- Dispose of trash and recycling in appropriate containers.
- Grill in designated areas only and dispose of coals in red barrels.
- Keep accessible beach walks clear. No bicycling, skateboarding or rollerblading is permitted in these areas.