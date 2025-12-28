Grading the Chicago Bears in their primetime shootout vs. San Francisco

Sunday Night Football: Defenses optional.

Here's how we graded the Chicago Bears' primetime showdown with the 49ers, where the offenses were flying and the defenses were nonexistent.

Bears offense

The Bears’ offense was without Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus on Sunday. They still had their run game and got Luther Burden III back.

The good news was the Bears’ offense moved the ball. The bad news was that it wasn't consistent enough. This was the key stat from the first half that lingered for the entire game:

First half time of possession

Bears – 8:04

49ers – 21:56

The Bears nailed some explosive plays, like a 36-yard touchdown to Colston Loveland on a free play and a 35-yard touchdown to Burden. The Bears were scoring points, and that was big.

But, they weren’t sustaining longer drives. With a defense that had players battling an illness, that didn’t bode well for the defense. The Bears ran fewer plays in the first half (19) than San Francisco star running back Christian McCaffrey had touches (20).

They also started the game with two three-and-out drives and flubbed a two-minute drill at the end of the first half where the Bears had a chance to double up after halftime.

The Bears continued that success in the second half, especially with a touchdown drive to open the third quarter. This was arguably the best the Bears’ offense has looked all season.

However, the weaknesses hurt. The offense needed to be more methodical and hit on the designed plays that allowed the Bears to move the ball, find more weaknesses in the defense and establish the play-action game.

You can’t fault the Bears’ offense too much, though. They put 21 points on the board at halftime and kept up with a high-octane Niners’ attack.

It came down to one last play where Williams couldn't connect with Jahdae Walker for the win.

Grade: B+

Bears defense

They had a great start, intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown.

After that, the 49ers moved the ball with ease. Brock Purdy was in control. McCaffrey was making plays.

The Bears couldn’t get out of their own way, either. CJ Gardner-Johnson had an interception in the end zone to negate a red zone threat by San Francisco. But, the pick was called back on a hands-to-the-face penalty.

That was all in the first half, too.

The second half was more of the same. The Bears’ defense was gassed and feeling the effects of an illness. They showed it on the field as the 49ers were in charge.

The defense forced the first 49ers punt since the month of November. But, the defense forced a second punt, which gave the Bears life.

But, they couldn't muster a stop late in the game where the Niners took the lead.

Grade: D

Caleb Williams

The Bears’ quarterback had six completions in the first half. Two of those went for touchdowns.

He nearly doubled his completion total to start the second half. Williams was dialed in when the lights were bright.

He might have missed on a few throws, but every quarterback isn’t perfect. This game was a reminder of how good Williams can be as he grows into his role as the Bears’ franchise quarterback.

Let’s face it, he’s the guy.

Even though he came up just a yard short, he put 38 points up on a NFC contender and came within a play of pulling off the upset.

Grade: B+

Luther Burden III

Welcome back, Luther.

Is it any coincidence that the Bears’ offense finds some life whenever Burden touches the ball? We think not.

Burden got the Bears’ first first-down of the game, scored on a 35-yard strike where he got behind two defenders and hauled in a long reception to set up a touchdown to start the third quarter.

Seeing him settle into the Bears’ offense is a massive bright spot for the team.

However, he was grabbing his hamstring at the end of the game. It remains to be seen if he'll be healthy for next week.

Grade: A

TJ Edwards

When you look at the Bears’ defense, you look to players like Edwards to make plays.

He did right out of the gate, with a pick-six to get the Bears up early.

You can’t ask for more from the player the Bears extended this offseason.

Grade: A

Bears pass rush

Early on in the game, the Bears needed to bring the heat.

They needed to make Purdy uncomfortable. That would lead to disrupted plays for San Francisco’s offense and stops for the Bears’ defense.

That never came.

Austin Booker got a sack on Purdy, but Chris Williams’ missed sack on Purdy in the end zone that would’ve resulted in a safety and given the Bears the ball with a chance to double up getting the ball to start the second half.

The pass rush was a collective whiff on Sunday night when it mattered most.

Grade: D-