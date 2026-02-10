Illinois man arrested, Indiana state trooper injured during police chase in Lake County
HAMMOND, Ind. - An Illinois man was arrested and an Indiana officer seriously injured following a police chase in Lake County early Monday.
What we know:
According to the Indiana State Police, Trooper Jace Haddon was helping the Lake County Sheriff’s Department with a vehicle pursuit on I-80/94.
The chase reportedly began over a traffic violation. The sheriff's department said 24-year-old Anthony Coffey, of Monee, Illinois, was swerving from lane to lane and at times traveling over 130 miles per hour.
Anthony Coffey
ISP said Coffey's vehicle eventually exited I-80/94 at Cline Avenue, where Haddon joined the pursuit near Cline Avenue and Ridge Road.
Haddon used a 'PIT' maneuver to stop Coffey's vehicle. Coffey then allegedly ran away on foot and was chased by Haddon, which is when a vehicle driven by a Lake County Sheriff's officer arriving at the scene slid and struck Haddon.
Haddon was seriously injured and hospitalized, and has since been released and is expected to face a lengthy recovery, according to ISP.
Coffey was taken into custody at the scene.
What they're saying:
"We are thankful that Trooper Haddon is expected to make a full recovery," Lt. Terrance Weems, commander of the Lowell Post, said in a statement.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. added, "I am extremely grateful the trooper will recover. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery."
What's next:
Authorities said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Indiana State Police and Lake County Sheriff's Department.