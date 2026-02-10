Expand / Collapse search

Illinois man arrested, Indiana state trooper injured during police chase in Lake County

By Nic Flosi
Updated  February 11, 2026 7:39am CST
Lake County
The Brief

    • An Indiana State Police trooper was seriously injured during a chase on Monday and an Illinois man was taken into custody.
    • The trooper was hit by another police vehicle after stopping the suspect's car.
    • The officer was hospitalized and has since been released.

HAMMOND, Ind. - An Illinois man was arrested and an Indiana officer seriously injured following a police chase in Lake County early Monday.

What we know:

According to the Indiana State Police, Trooper Jace Haddon was helping the Lake County Sheriff’s Department with a vehicle pursuit on I-80/94.

The chase reportedly began over a traffic violation. The sheriff's department said 24-year-old Anthony Coffey, of Monee, Illinois, was swerving from lane to lane and at times traveling over 130 miles per hour.

Anthony Coffey

ISP said Coffey's vehicle eventually exited I-80/94 at Cline Avenue, where Haddon joined the pursuit near Cline Avenue and Ridge Road.

Haddon used a 'PIT' maneuver to stop Coffey's vehicle. Coffey then allegedly ran away on foot and was chased by Haddon, which is when a vehicle driven by a Lake County Sheriff's officer arriving at the scene slid and struck Haddon.

Haddon was seriously injured and hospitalized, and has since been released and is expected to face a lengthy recovery, according to ISP.

Coffey was taken into custody at the scene.

What they're saying:

"We are thankful that Trooper Haddon is expected to make a full recovery," Lt. Terrance Weems, commander of the Lowell Post, said in a statement.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. added, "I am extremely grateful the trooper will recover. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery."

What's next:

Authorities said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Indiana State Police and Lake County Sheriff's Department.

