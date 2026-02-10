Illinois man arrested, Indiana state trooper injured during police chase in Lake County

The Brief An Indiana State Police trooper was seriously injured during a chase on Monday and an Illinois man was taken into custody. The trooper was hit by another police vehicle after stopping the suspect's car. The officer was hospitalized and has since been released.



An Illinois man was arrested and an Indiana officer seriously injured following a police chase in Lake County early Monday.

What we know:

According to the Indiana State Police, Trooper Jace Haddon was helping the Lake County Sheriff’s Department with a vehicle pursuit on I-80/94.

The chase reportedly began over a traffic violation. The sheriff's department said 24-year-old Anthony Coffey, of Monee, Illinois, was swerving from lane to lane and at times traveling over 130 miles per hour.

Anthony Coffey

ISP said Coffey's vehicle eventually exited I-80/94 at Cline Avenue, where Haddon joined the pursuit near Cline Avenue and Ridge Road.

Haddon used a 'PIT' maneuver to stop Coffey's vehicle. Coffey then allegedly ran away on foot and was chased by Haddon, which is when a vehicle driven by a Lake County Sheriff's officer arriving at the scene slid and struck Haddon.

Haddon was seriously injured and hospitalized, and has since been released and is expected to face a lengthy recovery, according to ISP.

Coffey was taken into custody at the scene.

What they're saying:

"We are thankful that Trooper Haddon is expected to make a full recovery," Lt. Terrance Weems, commander of the Lowell Post, said in a statement.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. added, "I am extremely grateful the trooper will recover. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery."

What's next:

Authorities said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.