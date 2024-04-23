Chicago beach named among the best in the US by Travel and Leisure

A Chicago beach has been recognized as one of the best beaches in the United States by Travel and Leisure, joining the ranks of popular beaches in Hawaii, Florida and California.

The 25 Best Beaches in the USA list, published earlier this month, names 25 of the best beaches in the country, listing Oak Street Beach in Chicago among the best in the nation.

The publication describes Oak Street Beach as: "Usually, you have to leave urban areas to find the best shorelines, but this Midwestern metropolis is one of the few exceptions. The impressive Chicago skyline serves as the backdrop for this popular beach, located on the shores of Lake Michigan. Lounge chairs, umbrellas, and cabanas are available for rent, and there's a variety of food from local vendors. Bikers, joggers, walkers, and roller-skaters abound on the paved path surrounding the beach. Relax in the sun, people-watch, or get in on a volleyball game or chess match — the choice is yours."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 03: A lifeguard keeps watch over beachgoers at Oak Street Beach on June 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The other beaches on the list:

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

Ocean City, Maryland

Coronado Beach, San Diego, California

Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, California

Clearwater Beach, Florida

Harris Beach, Oregon

Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington

Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois

Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Grand Haven State Park, Michigan

Santa Monica Beach, California

Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado

North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia

Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, Massachusetts

Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York

Crystal Lake State Park, Baron, Vermont

Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama

Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey

Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington

Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut

Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

Travel and Leisure does not reveal its methodology, but does say "Different criteria define the perfect beach for different people, such as the quality of the sand, the waves (or lack thereof), level of seclusion, public transportation and accessible parking, whether there's a boardwalk, activities, and even the amount of shade. Some beaches are found next to crystalline lakes, while others are beneath the peaks of majestic mountain ranges. Some are surf havens with stellar waves, while others cater to families with calm waters and things to do right on the sand."